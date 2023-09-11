What you need to know about work zone contruction

By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Summer travel is done but work zone construction on Minnesota’s state highways will continue into late October.

Michael Dougherty of MnDOT, joined Kamie Roesler on Midwest Access to discuss what you need to know about work construction zones in your area.

Another way to know what’s happening on the roads is to check MnDOT’s road conditions map, 511mn.org, which can show motorists construction project, traffic speeds, crashes, traffic camera views and more. The map shows winter conditions as well.

