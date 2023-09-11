Some Kenyon residents will be without water due to water main break

water
water(WECT only)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENYON, Minn. (KTTC) – Some Kenyon residents will have a temporary disruption of water services due to a water main break that happened Sunday night.

According to city officials, the break happened in the area of 2nd Street at County Road 12, east of Slee Street.

Residents living east of Slee Street will experience disruptions to water service starting at 8 a.m. Monday. The disruption is expected to last about four hours while crews work to repair the break.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Rochester man suffers life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Twin Towers in New York
Pine Island to remember tragic events of 9/11
Temperature trend
Isolated showers & storms tonight; Seasonably cool temperatures settle in
Mayo enters Spartan Stadium hosting Eagan
Sports Extra 9/8

Latest News

Oak Terrace fire
Rochester Fire Department responds to mobile home fire
Twin Towers in New York
Pine Island to remember tragic events of 9/11
police lights
Rochester man suffers life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash
Fall Colors
Intense summer drought may influence fall colors