Some Kenyon residents will be without water due to water main break

KENYON, Minn. (KTTC) – Some Kenyon residents will have a temporary disruption of water services due to a water main break that happened Sunday night.

According to city officials, the break happened in the area of 2nd Street at County Road 12, east of Slee Street.

Residents living east of Slee Street will experience disruptions to water service starting at 8 a.m. Monday. The disruption is expected to last about four hours while crews work to repair the break.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.