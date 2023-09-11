Rochester selected to host Minnesota tourism conference

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester will be the 2024 host city for “Explore Minnesota”, the state’s official tourism conference.

Rochester was selected among dozens of cities to host the annual state tourism conference at the Mayo Civic Center. This is a yearly opportunity for those involved in the tourism industry to learn from one another as well as to network with fellow colleagues.

While this conference is designed to help those within this field of work, the Mayo Civic Center’s staff is confident this event will benefit not only those in attendance but for the city as a whole.

“We are delighted Rochester has been selected to host the annual gathering of tourism professionals from around the state,” President of Experience Rochester and Mayo Civic Center Joe Ward said.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for our community to showcase the exceptional hospitality and unique experiences that make Rochester a world-class destination.”

“So, I think it’s a great way to get people from our state and from around here who think they know Rochester, and get to see a new wrinkle about Rochester, maybe try a new place. And I know us as a team were going to put some nice hospitality out to make sure they see some of the new here in Rochester.”

The conference will be held om February 26 and 27, 2024.

