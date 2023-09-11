Olmsted County to discuss turning apartment building into shelter for those experiencing homelessness

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted County commissioners, staff, along with city and state officials will hold a news conference Tuesday in Rochester to discuss turning an apartment building into a shelter for people experiencing homelessness.

In a news release from Olmsted County sent Monday, members of the media are invited for “an informational session and tour of a property that could become a vital resource for our community.”

The property in question is the Residences at Old Town Hall at 607 E Center Street. It is an apartment building that offers efficiency units. It’s next to Mayo Field and close to Mayo Clinic. The media event is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m. on the site.

KTTC reached out to the city for more information Monday, but were told they were waiting to comment fully at Tuesday’s event.

The news release also stated the Minnesota Department of Human Services is seeking applications to construct or renovate emergency shelters for people experiencing homelessness. The release said officials hope to show a firsthand understanding of the property’s suitability for a center which will include emergency shelter, community services and supportive housing.

Other requests for an interview were declined by the county and the property management company, Multiple Financial Services Incorporated. KTTC also reached out to Matthew Romanauski, the President of the Eastside Neighborhood Association and is waiting to hear back.

