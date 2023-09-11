MN Sec. of State to visit Rochester Monday

(KVLY)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon is visiting schools across the state this month to promote the new legislation that allows 16- and 17-year-olds to preregister to vote.

The law went into effect on June 1, 2023.

Sec. Simon will be at high schools in Rochester on Monday. He plans to visit schools in Minneapolis on September 19, 20, and 22.

Additional stops will be added throughout the school year.

Preregistration allows Minnesota teens ages 16 and 17 to be able to vote in the first election once they turn 18.

To preregister, Minnesotans can fill out the same online voter registration form that is used by those over the age of 18. Once their information is submitted and verified, the corresponding county election office will process the application and add the record in the Statewide Voter Registration System.

