Minnesota 2022 crime report released by BCA

MINNESOTA (KTTC) – The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has released its 2022 Uniform Crime Report, which is a summary of crime data submitted by law enforcement agencies across the state.

Minnesota saw an 8.6% decrease in violent crime in 2022. In greater Minnesota, it dropped 12.9%. In the seven-county Twin Cities Metro Area, violent crime dropped 6.9%.

182 murders in 2022 is down from 201 in 2021 which is a 9.5% decrease. Firearms made up 70.4% of the weapons used in 2022, down from 73% the year prior.

Aggravated assaults dropped by 5.7%, seeing 10,342 in 2022.

There was a decrease in rapes in the state. Almost half of the victims were minors at 44% with 73.2% of rapes happening in a home.

One metric that rose last year was motor vehicle thefts. 16,743 vehicles were stolen, which is a 12.9% increase compared to 14,829 in 2021. The total of motor vehicle thefts is the highest since 2001.

Carjacking incidents decreased by 23.2% with 598 carjackings in 2022. That’s down from 779 in 2021, which was the first year this data was collected.

The BCA says carjackings are not counted as motor vehicle thefts.

Bias crimes fell in 2022 with 168 incidents.

Peace officers assaulted saw a 5% decrease in 2022 with 859 incidents.

Minnesota saw agencies report use-of-force 21 times in 2022, down from 30 in 2021.

Violent Crimes

2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 Murder 182 201 185 117 104 Rape 2,329 2,472 2,222 2,431 2,666 Robbery 3,266 3,991 3,885 3,081 2,943 Aggravated Assault 10,342 10,967 8,203 6,742 6,693

Property Crimes

2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 Burglary 12,144 14,429 16,789 15,735 16,097 Larceny 84,830 88,644 89,130 90,257 85,394 Motor Vehicle Theft 16,743 14,829 13,662 11,410 10,082 Arson 628 716 710 462 426

Additional Crime Data Reported to BCA

2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 Homicide cleared by arrest or by exceptional means 80% 62% 65% 64% 77% Drug abuse violation cleared by arrest 81% 80% 82% 88% 85% Bias motivated incidents 168 238 223 146 127

Click here to read the full report. All data is from local enforcement reports to the BCA.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.