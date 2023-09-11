Minnesota 2022 crime report released by BCA

A new report shows crime mainly fell but motor vehicle thefts are at the highest level since...
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MINNESOTA (KTTC) – The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has released its 2022 Uniform Crime Report, which is a summary of crime data submitted by law enforcement agencies across the state.

Minnesota saw an 8.6% decrease in violent crime in 2022. In greater Minnesota, it dropped 12.9%. In the seven-county Twin Cities Metro Area, violent crime dropped 6.9%.

182 murders in 2022 is down from 201 in 2021 which is a 9.5% decrease. Firearms made up 70.4% of the weapons used in 2022, down from 73% the year prior.

Aggravated assaults dropped by 5.7%, seeing 10,342 in 2022.

There was a decrease in rapes in the state. Almost half of the victims were minors at 44% with 73.2% of rapes happening in a home.

One metric that rose last year was motor vehicle thefts. 16,743 vehicles were stolen, which is a 12.9% increase compared to 14,829 in 2021. The total of motor vehicle thefts is the highest since 2001.

Carjacking incidents decreased by 23.2% with 598 carjackings in 2022. That’s down from 779 in 2021, which was the first year this data was collected.

The BCA says carjackings are not counted as motor vehicle thefts.

Bias crimes fell in 2022 with 168 incidents.

Peace officers assaulted saw a 5% decrease in 2022 with 859 incidents.

Minnesota saw agencies report use-of-force 21 times in 2022, down from 30 in 2021.

Violent Crimes

20222021202020192018
Murder182201185117104
Rape2,3292,4722,2222,4312,666
Robbery3,2663,9913,8853,0812,943
Aggravated Assault10,34210,9678,2036,7426,693

Property Crimes

20222021202020192018
Burglary12,14414,42916,78915,73516,097
Larceny84,83088,64489,13090,25785,394
Motor Vehicle Theft16,74314,82913,66211,41010,082
Arson628716710462426

Additional Crime Data Reported to BCA

20222021202020192018
Homicide cleared by arrest or by exceptional means80%62%65%64%77%
Drug abuse violation cleared by arrest81%80%82%88%85%
Bias motivated incidents168238223146127

Click here to read the full report. All data is from local enforcement reports to the BCA.

