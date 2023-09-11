Local Sports 9/5

By Julian Mitchell
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Rochester man suffers life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash
Burglary in NW Rochester
Jewelry worth thousands stolen from NW Rochester home
Stewartville man facing charges of possessing child porn
Stewartville man facing charges for child pornography
Twin Towers in New York
Pine Island to remember tragic events of 9/11
Oak Terrace fire
Rochester Fire Department responds to mobile home fire

Latest News

Local Sports 9/5
Local Sports 9/5
Winona State prepares to take their home field for the first time in the 2023 season.
Local Sports 9/9
Winona State prepares to take their home field for the first time in the 2023 season.
Local Sports 9/9
Mayo enters Spartan Stadium hosting Eagan
Sports Extra 9/8