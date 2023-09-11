‘Life At High G-Force’ author talks about his dad Dr. Earl Wood

By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Dr. Earl Wood was a world-renowned physiologist and scientist who devoted his career at Mayo Clinic to understanding the ways in which the human heart and lungs adapt to stress. By studying the effect of g-forces on the human body, Dr. Wood and his team created a more effective G-suite for U.S. pilots.

His son, Andrew Wood dropped by Midwest Access to talk about his book, ‘Life at High G-Force’, which honors his dad’s legacy.

If you would like more information about his book or to order a copy you can do so here.

The book is published by Mayo Clinic Press.

New Minnesota law allows citizens turning 18 by election day to pre-register
