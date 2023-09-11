Lack of dentists in the workforce has turned into a crisis

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Carmelo Cinqueonce of the Minnesota Dental Association, dropped by Midwest Access Monday to discuss the dental shortages that he feels has developed into a crisis. These shortages are not just dentists, but dental hygienist and dental assistants who for the most part, never returned after the pandemic.

If you would like more information about the Minnesota Dental Association, you can visit its website here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.