Jewelry worth thousands stolen from NW Rochester home

Burglary in NW Rochester
Burglary in NW Rochester(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Thousands of dollars in jewelry were stolen from a house on 41st Street NW Sunday between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

According to the Rochester Police Department (RPD), the family living at the house were not home at the time.

The suspect broke in through the back patio door after breaking the lock on the door.

Police say the suspect then went through cabinets looking for items before taking necklaces worth $6,000.

The investigation is ongoing as police have no suspect.

While it’s unknown if the suspect knew whether the residents were gone at the time, police say making it look like you’re home by leaving lights on, may help prevent future incidents.

