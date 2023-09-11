It’s all about the details at a local car wash in Rochester

By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Downtown Detail is a locally owned and operated automotive detailing shop located in downtown Rochester.

Kamie Roesler of Midwest Access dropped by to get a tour of the facilities that features customized paint correction, full interior/exterior detailing, wheels off detailing and hand washing services for all makes and models.

If you would like to know more, you can check out its website here.

