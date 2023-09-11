I-90 WB rest area in Eyota to temporarily close for improvements

A portion of Highway 486 in Neshoba County will be temporarily closed Aug. 28.
A portion of Highway 486 in Neshoba County will be temporarily closed Aug. 28.(MGN)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Interstate 90 westbound Marion Rest Area will close starting Monday, September 11.

I-90 Marion Rest Area
I-90 Marion Rest Area(kttc)

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), crews will be making exterior improvements.

This rest area is west of the Highway 42 exit to Eyota and about 3.5 miles east of the Highway 52 exit to Rochester.

It will be closed through Friday.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Rochester man suffers life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash
Twin Towers in New York
Pine Island to remember tragic events of 9/11
Oak Terrace fire
Rochester Fire Department responds to mobile home fire
Temperature trend
Isolated showers & storms tonight; Seasonably cool temperatures settle in
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately

Latest News

MN Sec. of State to visit Rochester Monday
water
Some Kenyon residents will be without water due to water main break
Oak Terrace fire
Rochester Fire Department responds to mobile home fire
Twin Towers in New York
Pine Island to remember tragic events of 9/11