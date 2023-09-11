I-90 WB rest area in Eyota to temporarily close for improvements

EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Interstate 90 westbound Marion Rest Area will close starting Monday, September 11.

I-90 Marion Rest Area (kttc)

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), crews will be making exterior improvements.

This rest area is west of the Highway 42 exit to Eyota and about 3.5 miles east of the Highway 52 exit to Rochester.

It will be closed through Friday.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.