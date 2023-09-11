Dry weather continues; Fall colors outlook

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We finally had some rainfall over the past weekend with RST accumulating around a third of an inch of rainfall. Our drought conditions are expected to continue through the next week.

This Spring, Rochester did have above-average rainfall with +1.01″ for March through April. The big problem was this summer. Rainfall accumulations at RST only accumulated to 5.03″ which was -8.63″ below average. Since June 1st, rainfall amounts at RST are -9.5″.

We’ll see a stray chance of a couple of passing showers early in the morning on Tuesday. Patchy fog will be possible before 9 a.m. too. High temperatures will be below seasonal averages in the upper 60s.

High temperatures will be really comfortable this week in the upper 60s and middle 70s. We’ll have another chance of a couple of stray showers Friday into Saturday. Other than that chance, we’ll stay pretty dry over the next week.

Our fall colors this year will probably be impacted by the extreme drought across the region. Current projections have our fall color peak earlier than average. The average peak is normally in mid-to-late October, but this year that could happen earlier due to the extreme drought.

Color is forecast to be duller than usual with a shorter peak too!

