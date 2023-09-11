Developer says student living center transformation from hotel complete

The DoubleTree by Hilton in Rochester is now complete for student living.
The DoubleTree by Hilton in Rochester is now complete for student living.(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Titan Development is announcing the completion of converting the DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Rochester into a student living center.

The hotel was 212 rooms while the student living center will now be a 203 room, 409 bed building.

While student living and lounge areas are complete, the developer says there are still a few items needing completion in the student dining hall.

Construction started in October 2022 and was completed in August.

A celebration and official opening of the center will take place on Wednesday, September 13 at 4 p.m. at 150 Broadway Ave South.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Rochester man suffers life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash
Burglary in NW Rochester
Jewelry worth thousands stolen from NW Rochester home
Stewartville man facing charges of possessing child porn
Stewartville man facing charges for child pornography
Twin Towers in New York
Pine Island to remember tragic events of 9/11
Oak Terrace fire
Rochester Fire Department responds to mobile home fire

Latest News

A new report shows crime mainly fell but motor vehicle thefts are at the highest level since...
Minnesota 2022 crime report released by BCA
Stewartville man facing charges of possessing child porn
Stewartville man facing charges for child pornography
Burglary in NW Rochester
Jewelry worth thousands stolen from NW Rochester home
A portion of Highway 486 in Neshoba County will be temporarily closed Aug. 28.
I-90 WB rest area in Eyota to temporarily close for improvements