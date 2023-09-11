Developer says student living center transformation from hotel complete

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Titan Development is announcing the completion of converting the DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Rochester into a student living center.

The hotel was 212 rooms while the student living center will now be a 203 room, 409 bed building.

While student living and lounge areas are complete, the developer says there are still a few items needing completion in the student dining hall.

Construction started in October 2022 and was completed in August.

A celebration and official opening of the center will take place on Wednesday, September 13 at 4 p.m. at 150 Broadway Ave South.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.