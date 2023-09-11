Country star Luke Bryan partnering with Bayer to aid rural communities

Eyota, Minn. (KTTC) – Every year, countless rural counties across the country struggle with access to food and healthcare. One country music artist is looking to bring awareness to this issue.

Luke Bryan is partnering with Bayer in its mission to provide food, health and preventative care to those in need. According to Bayer, 90% of counties with the highest food insecurity rates are in rural areas. These represent nearly two-thirds of primary care shortages in the United States.

For Bryan this cause is one that is close to his heart, which led him to partner with the organization to raise awareness of this critical issue.

“These rural areas get really affected with lots of hunger, as do certainly urban areas too, and I think that the fact that our platform with being on these farms and having lot of people paying attention to Farm Tour has really spread the awareness,” Bryan said.

If you are interested in learning more about this partnership, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.