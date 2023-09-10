Rochester man suffers life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash

police lights
police lights(MGN)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester man sustained life-threatening injuries after his motorcycle crashed Saturday in Wabasha County.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, shortly after 2:30 p.m., 30-year-old Andrew Knudson of Rochester was traveling westbound on Hwy 60 on his 2021 Kawasaki motorcycle when it crashed at County Road 30, in West Albany Township.

Authorities said Knudson suffered life threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys. His current condition is unknown. MSP said alcohol was not involved.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
The deaths of three people at Minnesota resort were a murder-suicide, prosecutor says
Online scam nearly costs Rochester man hundreds of dollars
Online scam nearly costs Rochester man hundreds of dollars
A warrant is out for the arrest of Archie Demound Randle, 45, who, according to officials, cut...
Level 3 Predatory Offender sought by Minnesota Corrections officials
Shooting Investigation
Investigation leads to arrest of four in Northeast Rochester shooting last week

Latest News

Fall Colors
Intense summer drought may influence fall colors
Rules TV stations follow when allowing political ads on air
kttc in depth guardian caps
Midwest Tailgate visits Stewartville High School