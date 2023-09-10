Rochester man suffers life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash

WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester man sustained life-threatening injuries after his motorcycle crashed Saturday in Wabasha County.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, shortly after 2:30 p.m., 30-year-old Andrew Knudson of Rochester was traveling westbound on Hwy 60 on his 2021 Kawasaki motorcycle when it crashed at County Road 30, in West Albany Township.

Authorities said Knudson suffered life threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys. His current condition is unknown. MSP said alcohol was not involved.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.