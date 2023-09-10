Rochester Fire Department responds to mobile home fire

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire Sunday morning at Oak Terrace Estates.

According to RFD, crews responded just before 7 a.m. to Oak Terrace Estates at 1681 Marion Road SE and saw a mobile home on fire.

Fire crews were able to determine that the people inside were able to get out. Authorities said fire damaged the door, the siding and the front deck, but not the interior of the home.

RFD said the fire was reported by a neighbor who noticed the fire and then attempted to alert the occupants in the home.

There were no injuries and damages are estimated at $5,000.

The state fire marshal is investigating.

