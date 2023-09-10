Pine Island to remember tragic events of 9/11

PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – Monday will mark 22 years since the tragic events in New York. To honor, Pine Island will hold its 3rd annual 9/11 service.

The service will be held Sunday afternoon at the Pine Island American Legion Memorial. A procession will take place, starting from the Pine Island Fire Department to the legion at 3:15 p.m. The procession will include fire, area law enforcement, ambulance services, along with the legion family and featured speakers.

The public is invited to attend, and seating is limited.

