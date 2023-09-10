Pine Island to remember tragic events of 9/11

Twin Towers in New York
Twin Towers in New York(Library of Congress)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – Monday will mark 22 years since the tragic events in New York. To honor, Pine Island will hold its 3rd annual 9/11 service.

The service will be held Sunday afternoon at the Pine Island American Legion Memorial. A procession will take place, starting from the Pine Island Fire Department to the legion at 3:15 p.m. The procession will include fire, area law enforcement, ambulance services, along with the legion family and featured speakers.

The public is invited to attend, and seating is limited.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Rochester man suffers life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Mayo enters Spartan Stadium hosting Eagan
Sports Extra 9/8
KTTC.
KTTC/KXLT signal outage planned for Saturday morning
Rochester bars preparing for NFL season
Rochester bars preparing for NFL season

Latest News

police lights
Rochester man suffers life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash
Fall Colors
Intense summer drought may influence fall colors
Rules TV stations follow when allowing political ads on air
kttc in depth guardian caps