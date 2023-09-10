Below normal temps settle in for the early week

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Many of us received a little rainfall Saturday with totals ranging from 0.10″ to 0.75″. The highest amounts fell between Dodge, Steele, and Mower Counties.

Rainfall totals
Rainfall totals(KTTC)

This evening, a few stray to isolated showers are possible south of I-90 in northeast Iowa. Only minor amounts are expected. The remainder of the area will be dry overnight with temperatures in the low 50s. Overcast skies will remain with light north winds at 5-10mph.

Temperature trend
Temperature trend(KTTC)

Below-normal temperatures settle in for the early half of the work week before more seasonal temperatures return by the late week. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 60s Monday and Tuesday with mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Similar temperatures are expected to last through Wednesday with mainly sunny skies returning.

By the late week, temperatures are expected to rebound to seasonal levels in the low to mid-70s. Dry and sunny skies will also remain in the area through the weekend.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

