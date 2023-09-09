Sports Extra 9/8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –
Segment 1 Includes:
- Eagan vs. Mayo
- Kasson-Mantorville vs. Stewartville
- PEM vs. Lourdes
Segment 2 Includes:
- Owatonna vs. Chanhassen
- Benilde St. Margarets vs. Byron
- La Crescent vs. Chatfield
- Grand Meadow vs. Spring Grove
- Houston vs. Mabel-Canton
Segment 3 Includes:
- RCTC Yellowjacket Invite
- Winona State Football Home Opener Preview
- KTTC’S Play of the Week
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.