Sports Extra 9/8

Mayo enters Spartan Stadium hosting Eagan
Mayo enters Spartan Stadium hosting Eagan
By Julian Mitchell and Nik Speliopoulos
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –

Segment 1 Includes:

- Eagan vs. Mayo

- Kasson-Mantorville vs. Stewartville

- PEM vs. Lourdes

Segment 2 Includes:

- Owatonna vs. Chanhassen

- Benilde St. Margarets vs. Byron

- La Crescent vs. Chatfield

- Grand Meadow vs. Spring Grove

- Houston vs. Mabel-Canton

Segment 3 Includes:

- RCTC Yellowjacket Invite

- Winona State Football Home Opener Preview

- KTTC’S Play of the Week

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Council looking at options
Rochester Police proposes ordinance to City Council on city’s homeless population
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Shooting Investigation
Investigation leads to arrest of four in Northeast Rochester shooting last week
Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
The deaths of three people at Minnesota resort were a murder-suicide, prosecutor says
Online scam nearly costs Rochester man hundreds of dollars
Online scam nearly costs Rochester man hundreds of dollars

Latest News

Sports Extra 9/8 Pt. 3
Sports Extra 9/8 Pt. 2
Mayo enters Spartan Stadium hosting Eagan
Sports Extra 9/8 Pt. 1
Local Sports 9/7
Local Sports 9/7