Rules TV stations follow when allowing political ads on air

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As the 2024 campaign heats up, more political ads will fill KTTC and other television stations’ airwaves. These ads can get contentious. It begs the question for many viewers—why can’t TV stations just say no?

TV stations like KTTC operate under the oversight of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Section 312 of the FCC’s administrative sanctions states the Commission may revoke any station license “for willful or repeated failure to allow reasonable access to or to permit purchase of reasonable amounts of time for the use of a broadcasting station... by a legally qualified candidate for Federal elective office on behalf of his candidacy.”

We are bound by federal law to not censor political advertisements. U.S. code states, “such licensee shall have no power of censorship over the material broadcast.”

“If it’s run by the candidate, that’s why you see that classic, and it’s often mocked, you know, ‘I approve this message,’ well, that’s a candidate’s ad,” said RCTC History Professor and KTTC Political Commentator Chad Israelson. “And the threshold, in essence, is different than if I were very wealthy and I just decided to take out an ad saying I don’t like this candidate or that candidate.”

News stations may, however, report on the accuracy of political statements made in those ads.

The Federal Election Commission (FEC) says candidates running for federal offices must follow certain rules in their advertising, including “I approve this message” statements by the candidate.

Stations do have more control over ads paid for by third-party groups, like Political Action Committees, and can charge higher rates for those commercials. The FEC says that advertisements by political action committees or other third-party groups must clearly identify the organization responsible for the ad, and state that the message is not affiliated with any candidate.

KTTC/KXLT News Director Michael Oder said transparency and context are critical for viewers.

“Our newsroom works to bring context and fact to viewers every day. That’s especially true during contentious elections cycles. Viewers will have tough choices to make at the ballot on a local, state, and federal level. Fact-checking those running for office at any level is a critical part of our job and one we take very seriously,” said Oder.

