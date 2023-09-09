Isolated showers & storms tonight; Seasonably cool temperatures settle in

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Following morning sunshine, clouds and rain moved into the area late Saturday afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible across southeast Minnesota overnight. A few stray showers are possible south of the border in Iowa, but the better chance for rainfall will stay in Minnesota. Gusty winds and lightning will be the primary threats tonight. Severe weather is not anticipated. Isolated rain chances are possible in our area before midnight. Unfortunately, significant rainfall amounts are not expected with this system. Totals will range from 0.10″ to 0.20″ across southeast Minnesota.

Rainfall amounts (KTTC)

Overnight, temperatures will be in the mid-50s with overcast skies. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Seasonably cool temperatures settle into the region Sunday and will continue through the first half of the new week. Mostly cloudy skies last throughout the day with a few stray showers and drizzle possible Sunday morning. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s with light north winds at 5-10 mph.

Temperature trend (KTTC)

Conditions will feel a little more fall-like during the early part of the week as high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s arrive Monday. Seasonably cool temperatures in the 60s will remain through Tuesday and Wednesday before more seasonal temperatures in the low to mid-70s return for the late week.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

