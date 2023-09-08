Third annual downtown Zumbro River clean up in Rochester Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The 3rd annual downtown river clean-up is happening in Rochester.

The Clean and Safe Ambassador team, Rochester Downtown Alliance staff and volunteers from Bolander will be removing debris and graffiti.

Clean up of the downtown portion of the Zumbro River gets underway at 9 a.m. Friday.

Last summer the clean-up crew found and collected the following:

Eleven bags worth of litter

Three pieces of rebar

Countless plastic grocery bags

Large debris like a construction cone and a storm drain grate

