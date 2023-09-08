Third annual downtown Zumbro River clean up in Rochester Friday

The Clean and Safe Ambassador team, Rochester Downtown Alliance staff and volunteers from Bolander will be removing debris and graffiti.
By Kendall Schears
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The 3rd annual downtown river clean-up is happening in Rochester.

Clean up of the downtown portion of the Zumbro River gets underway at 9 a.m. Friday.

Last summer the clean-up crew found and collected the following:

  • Eleven bags worth of litter
  • Three pieces of rebar
  • Countless plastic grocery bags
  • Large debris like a construction cone and a storm drain grate

