Rochester bars preparing for NFL season

By Matt Rineer
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As the NFL enters another season, bars and restaurants across the state are gearing up for another year of football crowds.

Several bars in the area tell KTTC they have been prepping for the influx of fans packing the seats at their establishments.

Rooster’s, Taphouse on the West End, and Kinney Creek Brewery report they are looking forward to opening their doors to fans enjoying their Sundays cheering on their favorite teams. All three offer unique atmospheres and have a variety of promotions they will offer to patrons throughout the season.

“We do have our big projector screen and we try to showcase specifically Minnesota games, so we’re expecting a flood of people specifically on Sundays we see for game days,” Kinney Creek Brewery marketing specialist Lindsay Hendrickson said.

These bars’ main audiences are Minnesota sports team fans, but they are each looking to create a welcoming atmosphere not just for locals but visitors of Rochester as well.

“With Mayo Clinic here, you do get people traveling up here from Iowa, people from the Chicago area, people from other states, so we want to accommodate those people the best we can and get them to be able watch their team’s sport.”

Roosters and Roosters Too Manager Jason Windsor

The first NFL Sunday is this weekend.

