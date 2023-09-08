Mild sunshine to start the weekend; Shower chances are also in store

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have a bright and pleasant weather picture ahead of us as we approach the weekend. After scattered clouds and patches of fog clear off, we’ll enjoy a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the mid-70s and there will be just a hint of a north breeze. Talk about stellar early fall weather!

Temperatures will be in the upper 60s this evening under clear skies for Friday night high school football games. The overnight low temperatures will be in the low 50s tonight with light southeast winds.

Saturday will be bright and warm with sunshine in the area until clouds thicken in the late afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front. High temperatures will be near 80 degrees with light south winds. There will be a chance of isolated showers and a few stray thunderstorms in the evening hours starting after 5 PM.

Shower chances will continue through Saturday night and Sunday. Expect light showers early Sunday with breaks of sunshine during the day. A few spotty showers may redevelop in the afternoon and evening with high temperatures in the low 70s.

The upcoming week will feature abundant sunshine with high temperatures slowly warming from the mid and upper 60s in the early part of the week to the mid-70s for the following weekend.

