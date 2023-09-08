Midwest Tailgate visits Stewartville High School

(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – Midwest Access is live in Stewartville Friday as Midwest Tailgate visits Stewartville High School, where the Tigers will take on Kasson-Mantorville.

Each week, Kamie Roesler will be visiting a local high school ahead of the football game that night talking with players, coaches, cheerleaders, band members, etc. to get you ready for the game. She also will be grilling at the big game and will share some recipes for your tailgate.

Midwest Tailgate is brought to you by Carpet One. Other sponsors for Midwest Tailgate include:

Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill, Destination Bar-B-Q, Ye Olde Butcher Shoppe and Zumbrota’s Flagship Chevrolet.

Here is the recipe Jim Nicholas of Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill shared in the broadcast:

Hurry up Chimicurri Steak Sammies

Ingredients

o 5# skirt steak

o Chimichurri sauce (see recipe) or purchase premade

o Hoagie buns

o Queso fresco

o Mesquite seasoning

o Ribriffic seasoning

Equipment

• Cutting boards

• Sharp Knife

• (2) Small bowl

• Spatulas

• Paper plate

• PitBoss pellet grill smokey is flavor.

• Aluminum foil

Procedure

Heat grill hot

Season steak with equal amounts of ribriffic and mesquite seasoning

Grilled both sides 2-3 minutes, turn temp to low and cook for another 5-8 minutes. Chop into strips

Toasted hoagie lightly butter

Topped with chopped steak, queso fresco and chimichurri.

Chimichurri recipe

• 1/2 cup olive oil

• 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

• 1/2 cup finely chopped parsley.

• 3-4 cloves garlic finely chopped or minced.

• 1 red jalapeno, deseeded and finely chopped3/4 teaspoon dried oregano

• 1 level teaspoon coarse salt

• 1 tsp black pepper




Wildwoods Sports Bar & Grill

Midwest Tailgate will be at these locations for the weeks ahead during the football season:

September 15 - Byron High School for Winona @ Byron

September 21 - Triton High School for Chatfield @ Triton

September 29 - Mayo High School for Lakeville South @ Mayo

October 6 - Century High School for John Marshall @ Century

October 13 - Albert Lea High School for Waseca @ Albert Lea

October 18 - Mason City High School for Western Dubuque @ Mason City

