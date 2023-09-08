Level 3 Predatory Offender sought by Minnesota Corrections officials

According to officials, Archie Demound Randle, 45, cut his GPS monitoring bracelet on Aug. 25 and left his registered address in Minneapolis.
By Michael McShane
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - State authorities are searching for a level three predatory offender who violated his release conditions.

A warrant is out for the arrest of Archie Demound Randle, 45.

Randle was released from Minnesota department of corrections custody back in June on an Intensive Supervised Release.

Before that, he was serving time in prison on multiple convictions, including Criminal Sexual Conduct and solicitation of a child.

According to officials, Randle cut his GPS monitoring bracelet on Aug. 25 and left his registered address in Minneapolis.

If seen, police ask the public to not confront him and instead immediately call 911.

