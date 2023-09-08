KTTC/KXLT signal outage planned for Saturday morning

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC and KXLT will go off air starting at 1:05 a.m. Saturday Sept. 9 for scheduled maintenance.

This outage will affect all viewers across cable, satellite, antenna and streaming services. The outage is expected to last about one hour.

You can stay connected to the latest news, weather & sports by downloading the KTTC News and First Alert Weather apps for your smartphone.

