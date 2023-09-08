KTTC In Depth: Keeping students healthy post-pandemic

KTTC In Depth: Keeping students healthy post pandemic.
By Olivia Prondzinski
Sep. 7, 2023
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A few years ago, keeping schools clean and healthy was a top priority as the world navigated the COVID-19 pandemic. The national emergency may be in the rear-view mirror, but are schools still keeping health and safety under the magnifying glass?

Public health nurse for Olmsted County Disease Control and Prevention Jodi Johannessen explained the county does this by providing education and immunizations to underinsured students.

“The most important thing as we’re approaching the fall season and people coming back together, especially schools and childcare centers, is practicing good hand hygiene,” Johannesen said. “Cover your mouth when you have a cough, stay home if you are sick. The general guidance that we have followed for years.”

School nurse manager Tanya Edgar works alongside other nurses on how to prevent a spread of illness and sanitation in the classroom.

“We are supporting them and giving them guidance and recommendations that have come down from the CDC and MDH, but really it’s boiling down the sheer basic good hygiene,” Edgar explained.

Private Catholic school St. Pius X School maintained in-person learning through 2020 and 2021 during the height of the pandemic. According to Principal Dave Jenson, the health and safety of students is the top priority.

“We make sure that we have a clean environment. We have cleaning crews that come through the school. I would say we’ve definitely had some changes as we keep moving past the pandemic. For us, spacing is such an advantage,” Jenson said.

Rochester Catholic School’s COVID-19 preparedness plan continues to ask families to remain vigilant in monitoring symptoms.

“We don’t have any mandatory masking. Some families may choose to have their child if they were sick or have exposure. COVID-19 still exists, but for us it’s not a focal point of what we’re doing here. We just want to use common sense and what our medical professionals at Mayo Clinic advise us to do for our school to be a safe place for our students,” Jenson said.

According to Jenson, the school has never had a shortage of cleaning supplies.

