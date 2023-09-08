Flags at half-staff in honor of late former Gov. Al Quie

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor late former Governor Al Quie.

The order is in place for all United States and Minnesota flags at all state buildings in Minnesota Friday until sunset on Saturday, September 9.

“Quie served as Minnesota’s 35th Governor from 1979 to 1983, where he worked across the aisle and led with dignity and respect for all,” reads the proclamation issued by Governor Walz. “Quie will leave a strong legacy of bipartisanship and collaborative leadership.”

Former Governor Quie will also lie in state from 12 - 3 p.m. at the State Capitol on Friday.

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.

Former Govenor Quie passed away at his home on August 18 from natural causes.

