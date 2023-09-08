Flags at half-staff in honor of late former Gov. Al Quie

FILE - A U.S. flag with 32 starts is displayed behind former Minnesota Gov. Al Quie as he...
FILE - A U.S. flag with 32 starts is displayed behind former Minnesota Gov. Al Quie as he addressed a Civil War Sesquicentennial Day observance to commemorate Minnesota's part in the war Wednesday, May 18, 2011 in St. Paul, Minn. Quie, a moderate Republican known for working across the aisle as both governor and as a congressman, has died. He was 99. His son, Joel Quie, says he died of natural causes late Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 at his home in Wayzata.(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)(AP)(AP)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor late former Governor Al Quie.

The order is in place for all United States and Minnesota flags at all state buildings in Minnesota Friday until sunset on Saturday, September 9.

“Quie served as Minnesota’s 35th Governor from 1979 to 1983, where he worked across the aisle and led with dignity and respect for all,” reads the proclamation issued by Governor Walz. “Quie will leave a strong legacy of bipartisanship and collaborative leadership.”

Former Governor Quie will also lie in state from 12 - 3 p.m. at the State Capitol on Friday.

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.

Former Govenor Quie passed away at his home on August 18 from natural causes.

RELATED
Former Minnesota governor and congressman, moderate Republican Al Quie, dies at 99
FILE - A U.S. flag with 32 starts is displayed behind former Minnesota Gov. Al Quie as he...
Former Gov. Quie honored in statements by Gov. Walz and Lt. Gov. Flanagan
Governor Tim Walz

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Council looking at options
Rochester Police proposes ordinance to City Council on city’s homeless population
Shooting Investigation
Investigation leads to arrest of four in Northeast Rochester shooting last week
handcuffs
24-year-old man arrested after assault in Central Park
Online scam nearly costs Rochester man hundreds of dollars
Online scam nearly costs Rochester man hundreds of dollars
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Cresco woman dies in Allamakee County motorcycle crash

Latest News

BP cancer group
22nd annual Blooming Prairie Cancer Auction this weekend
The Clean and Safe Ambassador team, Rochester Downtown Alliance staff and volunteers from...
Third annual downtown Zumbro River clean up in Rochester Friday
A warrant is out for the arrest of Archie Demound Randle, 45, who, according to officials, cut...
Level 3 Predatory Offender sought by Minnesota Corrections officials
The Clean and Safe Ambassador team, Rochester Downtown Alliance staff and volunteers from...
Third annual downtown Zumbro River clean up in Rochester Friday