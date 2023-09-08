Fall programming changes on KTTC, the CW Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Changes are coming to lineup at KTTC and the CW Rochester!

In its 70th year, KTTC is launching a new Fall programming lineup aimed at informing and entertaining viewers in southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa.

NBC News Daily moves to 11:00 a.m. weekdays. The hour-long national news show offered by NBC News debuted on KTTC originally at 1:00 p.m. The move to 11:00 a.m. builds on a strong news offering that starts at 4:30 a.m. with KTTC News Today followed by the Today Show at 7:00 a.m., Today 3rd Hour at 9:00 a.m. and Today with Hoda and Jenna at 10:00 a.m.

KTTC News at Noon will remain an hour-long from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. This newscast is also carried on The CW Rochester.

Starting Sept. 11, 2023, KTTC is bringing viewers 8.5 hours of news and information each weekday. (KTTC)

In light of the tremendous audience reaction to Gray’s InvestigateTV weekend show, including average viewership of 1.2 million households per week, Gray (KTTC’s parent company) is launching InvestigateTV+ on weekdays. KTTC will air this new offering from 1:00-1:30 p.m. following KTTC News at Noon.

At 1:30 p.m., KTTC will air Inside Edition. The show is television’s longest-running, top-rated, and most-honored syndicated newsmagazine, and with over 11 million subscribers on YouTube and 1 million followers on TikTok, Inside Edition continues to evolve and expand.

Drew Berrymore will air from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Barrymore presents human-interest stories, celebrity guests, lifestyle segments and field pieces, all driven by her infectious brand of humor and optimism. America’s favorite judge continues to hold court on KTTC! Judge Judy will air from 3:00 p.m to 4:00 p.m.

KTTC’s newest live, local program Midwest Access is wrapping up its inaugural year on Sept. 12, 2023. The hour-long, live lifestyle show will keep its 4:00 p.m. position in the programming lineup.

Afternoons on KTTC offer viewers information they can use to save money, protect their family, and enjoy their communities. (KTTC)

Evening news programs from KTTC News will not change. KTTC News at 5 will air 5:00 to 5:30 p.m. NBC Nightly News airs 5:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. KTTC News at Six air 6:00 to 6:30 p.m. KTTC News at Ten airs 10:00 to 10:35 p.m.

On the weekends, KTTC is offering viewers a look into the exciting and fast-paced life of World Chase Tag, the first and only global league for competitive tag. The show will air Saturdays and Sundays from 4:00 to 5:00 a.m.

KTTC News will continue to offer viewers local news & weather weekend mornings with KTTC News Today Weekend, airing Saturday and Sunday from 6:00 to 7:00 a.m.

There are a slew of shows moving to new time slots on The CW Rochester. Here is the new weekday schedule.

On the weekend, The CW Rochester is offering several new programs. Engine Power joins The CW Sunday at 3:00 a.m. Gray Sports World airs Sunday at 4:30 a.m. World Chase Tag airs Sunday from 5:00 to 6:00 a.m.

