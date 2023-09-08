CPAP machine maker agrees to $479 million settlement related to recall

FILE - Sleep apnea machine defects led to a 2021 recall.
FILE - Sleep apnea machine defects led to a 2021 recall.(Source: WTVC/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The maker of sleep apnea machines has agreed to pay $479 million to settle claims related to a recall.

The law firm handling the class-action lawsuit said Philips Respironics has agreed to reimburse the cost of affected devices and has filed a motion for preliminary approval.

Philips Respironics’ 2021 recall indicated use of some ventilators – machines called CPAP, or continuous positive airway pressure, and BiPAP, or bilevel positive airway pressure – can lead to health problems.

The machines contain foam that can break down, possibly causing the user to inhale or swallow particles or chemicals.

The Food and Drug Administration said it’s received more than 100,000 complaints, including reports of at least 385 deaths.

According to the law firm Miller and Zois, the settlement doesn’t cover personal injury claims. It estimates those could total more than $4 billion.

Philips said it’s trying to support patients through the remediation process.

Those who believe they are entitled to part of the settlement may file a claim once the claims period opens. They can also sign up to receive updates on the settlement as more information becomes available.

More information about the recall is on the company website and that of the FDA.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Council looking at options
Rochester Police proposes ordinance to City Council on city’s homeless population
Shooting Investigation
Investigation leads to arrest of four in Northeast Rochester shooting last week
Online scam nearly costs Rochester man hundreds of dollars
Online scam nearly costs Rochester man hundreds of dollars
Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
The deaths of three people at Minnesota resort were a murder-suicide, prosecutor says
handcuffs
24-year-old man arrested after assault in Central Park

Latest News

FILE - Lil Baby poses in the press room at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles...
1 critically injured in shooting at Lil Baby concert in Memphis, police say
FILE - Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to The Associated Press about her...
Nancy Pelosi says she’ll seek House reelection in 2024, dismissing talk of retirement at age 83
A YouTube star has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse.
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke and business partner due in court on child abuse charges
FILE - Senate Judiciary Oversight Committee Ranking Member Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks...
Georgia election grand jury recommended charges against Sen. Graham, 2 ex-senators, Michael Flynn
A box of Square readers are seen at a news conference in San Francisco, Friday, June 14, 2013.
Service restored for Square, Cash App after disruptions