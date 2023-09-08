The best smoked eggs at Ye Olde Butcher Shoppe

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Ye Olde Butcher Shoppe was established in 1974. It is one of the sponsors for Midwest Tailgate this year. Our host Kamie Roesler is always raving about their smoked eggs, so she had to stop by and show you them.

Besides all the usual items you would find at a butcher shop like smoked meats, seafood and poultry, they also have a specialty grocery store on site. The butcher shop is available for online ordering, or you can visit its location at 902 7th St NW in Rochester.

Midwest Access was on location to see first-hand what other services the butcher shop had to offer.

If you would like more information about Ye Olde Butcher Shoppe, feel free to check it out here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.