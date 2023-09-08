Beautiful weather Saturday; Isolated weekend rain chances

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We enjoyed a gorgeous Friday across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa with seasonal temperatures and widespread sunshine. Tonight, conditions will remain quiet with mainly clear skies and temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be light out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Weekend forecast (KTTC)

Another beautiful day is on tap for the start of the weekend Saturday. Afternoon temperatures will be seasonally warm in the upper 70s to low 80s with partly sunny skies and light southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Upcoming rain chances (KTTC)

Saturday evening into Sunday morning could see a chance of stray to isolated showers as a cold front moves through the area. Rainfall amounts will be limited, around 0.10″ to 0.20″ for areas along and north of I-90. Higher rainfall amounts will stay to our north, near the Twin Cities metro area.

Rainfall amounts (KTTC)

Temperatures will be seasonably cool in the upper 60s to low 70s on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies. A Light drizzle or stray showers are possible until midday with light winds out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Sunshine returns to the region Monday with temperatures expected to remain seasonably cool in the mid to upper 60s. Similar conditions are expected through Wednesday before temperatures return to the low to mid-70s for the late week.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

