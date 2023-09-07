Waking up with pumpkin spice

Darian Leddy visits St. James coffee to make some fall drinks.
By Jess Abrahamson
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With a touch of fall in the air, perhaps you’re craving a taste of pumpkin spice.

We know families are busy with school and activities and are getting up earlier. A little caffeine can help!

Thursday morning on KTTC News Today we stopped by St. James Coffee in Northwest Rochester. We learned about their mission, their volunteers and got some great tips on how to start our day on a delicious and caffeinated note.

A spiced maple latte was just one of the drinks Darian Leddy learned how to make. Enjoy!

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
RPD continues to see an uptick in car break-ins around the city.
More purses stolen out of cars in Rochester
COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York on...
“We are moving towards ending COVID exceptionalism”: Health officials track recent uptick in COVID cases
Thousands of workers comp checks in Minnesota remain unclaimed
Thousands of workers comp checks in Minnesota remain unclaimed

Latest News

Getting tips for a perfect spiced maple latte
Waking up with pumpkin spice
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Cresco woman dies in Allamakee County motorcycle crash
Iowa State running back Abu Sama III (24) runs the ball against Northern Iowa during the second...
CyHawk Trophy at stake when Hawkeyes and Cyclones meet in annual rivalry game
local law enforcements react to new sro law