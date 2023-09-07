Steam Engine Days returns September 7 - 10

MABLE, Minn. (KTTC) – What started out as a public exhibition of old-time steam engines back in 1953, has grown into the now annual Hesper-Mabel Steam Engine Days.

The event starts Thursday, September 7 through Sunday, September 10.

The first day features a parade of tractors and dancing from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The following days you can expect pony rides, music, food, quilt and craft shows plus more activities for the kids.

Midwest Access is LIVE Thursday for Steam Engine Days which is located at N Main St, Mabel, Minnesota.

If you would like to know more about the event, you can visit the website by clicking here.

