Steam Engine Days returns September 7 - 10

Steam Engine Days in Mabel, MN
Steam Engine Days in Mabel, MN(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MABLE, Minn. (KTTC) – What started out as a public exhibition of old-time steam engines back in 1953, has grown into the now annual Hesper-Mabel Steam Engine Days.

The event starts Thursday, September 7 through Sunday, September 10.

The first day features a parade of tractors and dancing from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The following days you can expect pony rides, music, food, quilt and craft shows plus more activities for the kids.

Midwest Access is LIVE Thursday for Steam Engine Days which is located at N Main St, Mabel, Minnesota.

If you would like to know more about the event, you can visit the website by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
RPD continues to see an uptick in car break-ins around the city.
More purses stolen out of cars in Rochester
Council looking at options
Rochester Police proposes ordinance to City Council on city’s homeless population
COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York on...
“We are moving towards ending COVID exceptionalism”: Health officials track recent uptick in COVID cases

Latest News

MN Sec. of State Simon weighs in on ballot eligibility
Owatonna Welcoming Week
Owatonna Welcoming Week Begins September 7
Welcoming Week in Owatonna
Battle of the badges
Law Enforcement wins Battle of the Badges