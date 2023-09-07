Rushford Fire Department to receive $2,000 grant

RUSHFORD, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rushford Fire Department will be one of five recipients of a grant from Minnesota Energy Resources’ Rewarding Responders Grant program.

The program gives $10,000 annually to enhance public safety.

Rushford will receive $2,000 as part of the program.

The department will use the grant money to buy new Battery-powered extrication equipment.

Each emergency response agency in the state can apply for the grant up to $2,000. In order to qualify, agencies must:

Operate in the Minnesota Energy Resources service area.

Complete an online grant application.

Demonstrate the equipment or training they will acquire is part of a well-planned effort to improve public safety. Grants also may be put toward unique, safety-related projects that are one-time efforts.

Other departments receiving $2,000 in grant money include Esko Fire Department, Lakeville Fire Department, Pine City Fire Department and Sandstone Fire and Rescue.

Minnesota Energy Resources has donated more than $95,000 through its grant program to more than 50 police, fire and emergency medical services (EMS) departments across the state.

