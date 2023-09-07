Rushford Fire Department to receive $2,000 grant

Rushford MN Fire Department
Rushford MN Fire Department(KTTC)
By Zach Fuller
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSHFORD, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rushford Fire Department will be one of five recipients of a grant from Minnesota Energy Resources’ Rewarding Responders Grant program.

The program gives $10,000 annually to enhance public safety.

Rushford will receive $2,000 as part of the program.

The department will use the grant money to buy new Battery-powered extrication equipment.

Each emergency response agency in the state can apply for the grant up to $2,000. In order to qualify, agencies must:

  • Operate in the Minnesota Energy Resources service area.
  • Complete an online grant application.
  • Demonstrate the equipment or training they will acquire is part of a well-planned effort to improve public safety. Grants also may be put toward unique, safety-related projects that are one-time efforts.

Other departments receiving $2,000 in grant money include Esko Fire Department, Lakeville Fire Department, Pine City Fire Department and Sandstone Fire and Rescue.

Minnesota Energy Resources has donated more than $95,000 through its grant program to more than 50 police, fire and emergency medical services (EMS) departments across the state.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
RPD continues to see an uptick in car break-ins around the city.
More purses stolen out of cars in Rochester
Council looking at options
Rochester Police proposes ordinance to City Council on city’s homeless population
COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York on...
“We are moving towards ending COVID exceptionalism”: Health officials track recent uptick in COVID cases

Latest News

Zach Fuller on KTTC News Now set
WATCH: InvestigateTV+ starts Monday, September 11
FILE — Minnesota Department of Human Services logo
Five Southeast Minnesota providers to receive state grants
Steam Engine Days in Mabel, MN
Steam Engine Days returns September 7 - 10
MN Sec. of State Simon weighs in on ballot eligibility