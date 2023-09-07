Rochester Police proposes ordinance to City Council on city’s homeless population

By Noah Caplan
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Per the request of the Rochester City Council, Rochester Police Department proposed an ordinance to address the city’s concerns with its unsheltered population.

The two major pieces of the ordinance have to do with panhandling and camping within city limits. RPD’s proposal to the council Wednesday would call for a ban on both.

“This is about maybe 15 to 20 individuals who just will not go to a shelter. They will not follow rules,” said Councilman Shaun Palmer. “They go tell these people we have a place for you, and they will go I don’t want to go.”

“There are no alternatives for a lot of these individuals,” said Founder and CEO of the Landing Dan Fifield. “Yes, they may say they would rather be camping, they would want to do that. I think anybody given a right set of circumstances would probably have a different attitude.”

Fifield’s main point was focused on providing more resources to Rochester’s homeless population, which is consistent with findings by Olmsted County. Research by the county stated that a long-term plan should focus on more housing space for these individuals.

“I think we could do a far better job at providing shelters than what’s going on right now,” Fifield said.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
Crash
Woman arrested for DUI after hitting Oronoco Fire Station with car
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
Last Saturday, around 10 p.m. shots were fired at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.
Shots fired at Olmsted Fairgrounds Saturday night
RPD continues to see an uptick in car break-ins around the city.
More purses stolen out of cars in Rochester

Latest News

local law enforcements react to new sro law
Rochester Police proposes ordinance to City Council on city’s homeless population
Rochester City Council discusses how it will address sale of cannabis
KTTC In Depth: Student Mental Health