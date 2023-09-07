Rochester Police proposes ordinance to City Council on city’s homeless population

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Per the request of the Rochester City Council, Rochester Police Department proposed an ordinance to address the city’s concerns with its unsheltered population.

The two major pieces of the ordinance have to do with panhandling and camping within city limits. RPD’s proposal to the council Wednesday would call for a ban on both.

“This is about maybe 15 to 20 individuals who just will not go to a shelter. They will not follow rules,” said Councilman Shaun Palmer. “They go tell these people we have a place for you, and they will go I don’t want to go.”

“There are no alternatives for a lot of these individuals,” said Founder and CEO of the Landing Dan Fifield. “Yes, they may say they would rather be camping, they would want to do that. I think anybody given a right set of circumstances would probably have a different attitude.”

Fifield’s main point was focused on providing more resources to Rochester’s homeless population, which is consistent with findings by Olmsted County. Research by the county stated that a long-term plan should focus on more housing space for these individuals.

“I think we could do a far better job at providing shelters than what’s going on right now,” Fifield said.

