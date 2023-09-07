Rochester, Olmsted County law enforcement leaders react to new school resource officer law

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A growing number of law enforcement agencies in Minnesota are pulling school resource officers from schools due to a new law prohibiting SROs from using some forms of restraints. Local law enforcement commented Wednesday about their thoughts and if the law is affecting how officers work in Olmsted County schools.

Opponents of the law said the law limits the ability of officers to do their jobs and undermines their authority to respond to situations involving student safety.

The law passed in the Education Omnibus bill and restricts school resource officers’ ability to use some restraints in the schools. This includes the prone position, which means being on the stomach. This is a position often used to handcuff someone. Law enforcement agencies across the state have spoken out against the new law saying it creates an unsafe situation for officers and students.

Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says the law is flawed.

“It didn’t get a hearing, it didn’t get a session where law enforcement was involved in negotiations or discussions,” Torgerson said. “Not the Sheriff’s Association, the chiefs, the county attorneys. None of us had any input in it. Why did you put this in there without talking to us about it, so we could do this on the front end and then we don’t have a problem.”

He said the law makes things unsafe for officers and students.

“The best position to put a person in handcuffs is on their stomach, on the floor,” Torgerson said. “We’ve been doing this for decades. This means if there’s a fight in the lunchroom, in the classroom, the officers have to act like a teacher, and not touch them. That’s not how you handle those things.”

Torgerson said he talked with Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem and they decided it’s reasonable if there is a fight, it’s reasonable to put hands on a student and put them in a temporary position to break it up.

“That’s reasonable under that circumstance, but not everyone sees it that way, and that’s what makes us concerned,” he said. “When it is a use of force situation and there is a violent act happening, we have to do some things that normal people aren’t going to be doing and it may not look pretty, but many times it’s not pretty. I know they are concerned about student safety, but you know what, we are too. This law just needs to get cleaned up. It’s contradicting itself and it’s very confusing.”

Senator Carla Nelson (R-Rochester) said the law was rushed through and it wasn’t thought through very well.

“I do believe we’re at the time where we do need a special session to clarify, what I think everyone agrees upon that school resource officers need those tools available in cases of imminent danger or property damage,” she said.

Nelson echoes many of her colleagues’ notions, including Minnesota Republican Party Chair David Hann. He called for a special session on Tuesday.

Rochester Police Captain Jeff Stilwell said he agrees the law needs to be reworked, but he said he’s also thankful for the partnership the department has with the county and the Rochester Public School District. School resource officers will be staying in the RPS district and other Olmsted County schools.

“We’re comfortable that the working relationship and work we’ve done over the last few years in clearly setting rules positions us in a better place than some school districts and police departments might have been,” Stilwell said.

On Tuesday, while Gov. Tim Walz visited Rochester, he said he would be possibly open to a special session.

“Some districts, some police departments have felt uncomfortable where it’s at and we’re trying to work out some compromise with them,” Walz sad. “I don’t know if that means special session. There’s Rochester and Bloomington, where we were at today and they’ve been able to work out and it’s fine. We’re here. So, we’re still trying to work it out.”

Senator Nelson said a special session needs to happen sooner, rather than later.

“It’s really time that the governor call that special session and get the rest of the statute clarified,” she said.

