Rochester City Council discusses how it will address sale of cannabis

By Olivia Prondzinski and KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Recreational, adult-use cannabis became legal in the state of Minnesota a month ago. Now, cities and counties are trying to determine how they will regulate it.

Wednesday, Rochester City Council discussed how it will handle the sale of cannabis, addressing the first proposed city ordinance on adult-use cannabis in Rochester.

The proposed ordinance would prohibit the establishment or registration of a new cannabis business until on or after January 2025.

The city says this ordinance would help with the city prepare for the aspects of the law.

Wednesday was the first hearing of the ordinance, so there was no vote taken.

In the summer, the council held a public hearing on the proposed ordinance, then approved the ordinance on July 24.

