Online scam nearly costs Rochester man hundreds of dollars

By Matt Rineer
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Residents of Rochester may need to be on the lookout for a new online scam.

Rochester resident Ross Torgerson responded to an email in his inbox claiming that he made a payment of $379 for his Norton Life subscription. However, Torgerson did not have a subscription and reached out to the company that sent him the email.

The sender claimed to be the company Geek Squad and said it could fix the issue if Torgerson entered several pieces of personal information.

“And he popped up a screen that said Social Security number, and at that second, I remembered all the PSAs for us seniors to say the minute someone asks, don’t give them your Social Security number and I said, ‘This is a scam,’” Torgerson said.

After refusing to give up his personal information the scammer, the sender threatened to lock Torgerson out of his computer. He still refused to do so.

“If I didn’t get them my Social Security number, they were going to lock my computer, so I didn’t have access to it. Well then, I knew it was a scam, I turned off my computer and I said goodbye and I hung up. Refired up my computer and it was gone. There was nothing on it,” Torgerson said.

Torgerson then took his computer to Best Buy to have it fixed, where they mentioned to him this was the second instance of this particular scam that was brought to them that day.

He avoided losing any money or personal information after checking in with his personal bank, but he encourages others to remain vigilant for this kind of scam.

