Olmsted County Sheriff lifts burn ban

OCSO
OCSO(Olmsted County Sheriff's Office)
By Zach Fuller
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson has lifted the burn ban for the entire county due to improved conditions.

The ban was initially put in place ahead of Labor Day weekend due to the dry, windy conditions combined with hot temperatures.

Torgerson consulted with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Forestry Division and Fire Chiefs in Olmsted County to lift the ban.

Burn permit holders are required to check the DNR website for current burn restrictions before lighting a fire in Olmsted County.

Residents of the county are asked to practice safety when having campfires or recreational fires so these fires don’t spread out of control.

All Olmsted County Fire Chiefs and Sheriff Torgerson thank residents for complying with the ban.

The ban officially ended at 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

