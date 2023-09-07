New permit allows for more biodiversity in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A new permit is being issued for Rochester homeowners, allowing them to grow vegetation they were initially prohibited from planting.

The City of Rochester Parks & Recreation Department Natural Landscape permit application is now available for residents to submit. This permit allows citizens to plant native vegetation. This includes vegetation that was previously not allowed due to the tall grass and weed ordinance put in place by the city.

This ordinance is enforced when grass, weeds or similar vegetation exceed a height of 12 inches. However, the new permit allows homeowners to be exempt from this.

The permit was put into effect to protect pollinators and create a wider range of biodiversity.

In a recent survey, we learned that 73% of the residents of Rochester expressed that protecting pollinators was very important, and this permit allows for an alternate biodiverse pollinator-friendly lawn.”

Applications for 2024 will be posted in October and will be accepted until December 31, 2023. If you’re interested in learning, click here, or call, 507-328-2515

