New permit allows for more biodiversity in Rochester

New permit allows for more biodiversity in Rochester
New permit allows for more biodiversity in Rochester(KTTC)
By Matt Rineer
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A new permit is being issued for Rochester homeowners, allowing them to grow vegetation they were initially prohibited from planting.

The City of Rochester Parks & Recreation Department Natural Landscape permit application is now available for residents to submit. This permit allows citizens to plant native vegetation. This includes vegetation that was previously not allowed due to the tall grass and weed ordinance put in place by the city.

This ordinance is enforced when grass, weeds or similar vegetation exceed a height of 12 inches. However, the new permit allows homeowners to be exempt from this.

The permit was put into effect to protect pollinators and create a wider range of biodiversity.

In a recent survey, we learned that 73% of the residents of Rochester expressed that protecting pollinators was very important, and this permit allows for an alternate biodiverse pollinator-friendly lawn.”

Rochester Parks and Recreation Forestry Supervisor Alison Litchy

Applications for 2024 will be posted in October and will be accepted until December 31, 2023. If you’re interested in learning, click here, or call, 507-328-2515

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
RPD continues to see an uptick in car break-ins around the city.
More purses stolen out of cars in Rochester
Council looking at options
Rochester Police proposes ordinance to City Council on city’s homeless population
COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York on...
“We are moving towards ending COVID exceptionalism”: Health officials track recent uptick in COVID cases

Latest News

Online scam nearly costs Rochester man hundreds of dollars
Online scam nearly costs Rochester man hundreds of dollars
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
Steam Engine Days in Mabel, MN
Hesper-Mabel Steam Engine Days returns September 7 - 10
The Enclave Team in Rochester
Housing market advice from the experts