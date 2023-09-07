Law Enforcement wins Battle of the Badges

Battle of the badges
Battle of the badges(KTTC)
By Zach Fuller
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Each year, the three branches of first responders take part in a friendly competition to give back.

The branches take part in the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program Battle of the Badges Blood Donor Challenge to see who can donate the most blood.

This year’s winner is Team Law Enforcement, comprised of the Rochester Police Department and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, who finished with a total of 152 points.

Not far behind was Team Ambulance Service, who totaled 149 points.

Team Fire Department finished in third with 79 points.

Collectively, all three branches of first responders combined for 372 blood donations over a span of three months.

With those donations, up to 1,116 lives will be saved from this challenge alone.

If you’re interested in donating, you can call the Mayo Clinic Blood Donation Center at 507-284-4475.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
RPD continues to see an uptick in car break-ins around the city.
More purses stolen out of cars in Rochester
COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York on...
“We are moving towards ending COVID exceptionalism”: Health officials track recent uptick in COVID cases
Thousands of workers comp checks in Minnesota remain unclaimed
Thousands of workers comp checks in Minnesota remain unclaimed

Latest News

MN Sec. of State Simon weighs in on ballot eligibility
Owatonna Welcoming Week
Owatonna Welcoming Week Begins September 7
Southeast Minnesota farmers face challenges due to dry weather
Southeast Minnesota farmers face challenges due to dry weather
handcuffs
24-year-old man arrested after assault in Central Park