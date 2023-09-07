Law Enforcement wins Battle of the Badges

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Each year, the three branches of first responders take part in a friendly competition to give back.

The branches take part in the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program Battle of the Badges Blood Donor Challenge to see who can donate the most blood.

This year’s winner is Team Law Enforcement, comprised of the Rochester Police Department and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, who finished with a total of 152 points.

Not far behind was Team Ambulance Service, who totaled 149 points.

Team Fire Department finished in third with 79 points.

Collectively, all three branches of first responders combined for 372 blood donations over a span of three months.

With those donations, up to 1,116 lives will be saved from this challenge alone.

If you’re interested in donating, you can call the Mayo Clinic Blood Donation Center at 507-284-4475.

