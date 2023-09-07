KTTC In Depth: Student Mental Health

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – When that bell rings to signal the start of the school year, the anxiety and stress your kids may have felt about going back to school doesn’t stop there. In fact, after classes start, it could even get worse.

Vivien Williams interviewed Dr. Stephen Whiteside, a psychologist from Mayo Clinic who specializes in childhood mental health, especially anxiety. Their interview has been transcribed below and edited for clarity and brevity.

VW: Let’s start out with stress and anxiety in general. It seems to be on the rise in the media. They talk about, you know, kids having mental health issues. Is that what you’re seeing in your practice? What do you think is going on?

SW: Yeah, I think that’s correct. In our practice, we’ve seen an increase in kids with anxiety, including after COVID. It seems like kids who were going along, OK, maybe some shyness, some general worry, and then, you know. This year or. So of being away from other kids. Kind of led. Some kids have trouble getting back to regular life with because of increased anxiety, and it’s also what research studies have suggested for a few decades. And anxiety and depression has been on the rise. One of the problems with anxiety is that when you feel nervous about something, you avoid it because. It leads to immediate relief and feeling comfortable, but that avoidance stops you from learning. It’s not actually as bad as you thought it was going to be, so if you tend to feel nervous being around other kids, having a year or so when you’re not really around other kids lets those fears and worries build over time. So going back to school in person for the first time as much more anxiety provoking. And it used to be.

VW: When it comes to back to school anxiety, my kid in second grade, he was so nervous to go to school and he, you know, would throw up in the car. And I forced him to go. Is that a bad thing to do? Should you force your child into school? Or how do you cope with it?

SW: So that’s actually very similar to the treatment for anxiety disorders and and anxiety disorders. When kids feel more nervous, afraid or worried in the situation than we would expect them to be. And we want to separate anxiety disorders where the problem is anxiety itself from stress. So when a child is experiencing something stressful, that would make most kids feel nervous and worried, we handle that differently than if they’re feeling more nervous than other kids. And so if a child is feeling more nervous about something, whether it’s going to school, talking to people, being away from their parents, that therapy is exposure therapy, facing your fear so that kids come into their own experience, that’s not as bad as they thought it was. So avoiding social situations, avoiding being away from the parents, avoiding going to school just makes it worse overtime, so encouraging and requiring kids to do the things that make them nervous is is how we treat anxiety. Although we do take small steps to set kids up for success.

VW: In retrospect, it makes me sad that I forced my child to do something without an expert saying. This is what you should be doing. When should someone come in to seek help for you? If your child is afraid of going to school?

SW: We we decide that a problem with anxiety is what we call an anxiety disorder. Basically, when it’s causing problems, it’s getting in the way of life or it’s overly distressing and and there’s no fine. Line between or no clear line between. What’s more, general anxiety that you can handle on your own and what’s become problematic? Other than the fact that it’s stopping life, so kids generally have kind of three jobs, you know. They need to. Go to school and and put forth a good effort. They need to participate in the family and do family activities and and chores around the house and then they need to be social and do fun activities. Involve being involved in a group activity and if they’re doing those things and they’re. They’re comfortable and parents are comfortable and everything’s probably going fine, but if one of those areas has come to a halt is not happening, difficulty is going to school. Not having peer interactions, withdrawing from the family, that’s probably when people need to seek help.

VW: This is a terrible situation, but with all the school shootings, are you seeing kids that are afraid to go back to school because of that and and how do you handle that? How do you mitigate that situation because there’s almost nothing we can do about the environment?

SW: Worries about school shooting is something that we hear from kids and teenagers and it’s something we certainly did not hear 5-10 years ago. And you know we treat that similar to the way we treat all anxiety disorders is that we can never guarantee safety. There’s always a chance that our fears and worries will come true, whether it’s we’re worrying of our own health and safety or health and safety of a parent. Worried that someone we may make a mistake socially, and someone may laugh at us, or people who may say no when we ask them to do something. So our fears always have a chance of coming, coming true. What we what we help kids learn through anxiety treatment is that it’s not as likely as they as they feel like it’s going to be and that they can handle the uncertainty of knowing whether or not it’s going to happen. So when kids are worrying about school shootings, we of course first start off by explaining kind of the safety and the likelihood. But then, you know, kids through exposure to going to school and and allowing themselves to sit with those thoughts, those worry thoughts and realize that they don’t have to seek reassurance or they don’t have to avoid to feel OK and that most likely, sdy-to-day, things will turn out OK. You know, the first response from a parent should always be, you know, warmth and understanding and and helping kids understand, especially with something like school shooting, that’s that’s difficult for all of us to understand, particularly for a child or a teenager. But anything, you know, a worry about parents health, any new situation, the first response should be educating kids, you know, helping them understand the situation so they can have appropriate expectations. But when you have kind of reassured kids or provide them information once or twice, so now you find that you have to do it every day, well then it’s become a problem providing information reassurance isn’t the solution in fact has become part of the problem because the child. Relies on their parents to be able to handle their fears and worries, and they have to learn through an experience that they can handle them more independently.

VW: You mentioned earlier that there’s a difference between anxiety with school and stress. What did you mean?

SW: An anxiety disorder is when kids are feeling more nervous and worried than we would expect them to be. So, a child’s nervous about going to school and meeting other kids and talking to other kids, despite the fact that they’re pretty socially skilled and they’re they’re generally liked by their kids and no one’s giving them particularly a hard time, that’s an anxiety or because they’re more nervous about social situations than we would expect them to be. As opposed to a child who is being mistreated, being bullied, being teased at school and feels nervous about going to school, most kids would feel nervous about going to school if they’re being mistreated by other kids, and so that’s what we can refer to as stress. And the treatments are very different. When a child has an anxiety disorder, so their fear is unlikely to come true, we help them face their fears and learn through an experience that things are not better than their anxiety predicted. But when there’s a stressful situation, we ideally try to help fix it by putting it into the the bullying or the teasing or help kids avoid those situations you know, staying with peers who treat them well or coping with it until the situation passes.

VW: How can a parent tell the difference between strength and anxiety?

SW: That’s where, you know, you know, coming in, meeting with the professional could be helpful. And you know, sometimes, you know, theoretically it’s, you know, pretty clear cut would most kids be nervous about this or would they not? But of course in the. Real world it it can become, you know, shades of Gray, and it can be difficult to distinguish between the two. But the basic idea is that you know, you know, look at other kids you know, is there something stressful happening that would be causing things to be difficult? Is there something that we should try to fix outside of the child, or does it seem like there’s nothing to fix at school or around them, but do we need to help them feel more confident.

VW: Sure, a stressful situation and if the child’s afraid of something, because maybe bullying or there’s a bad situation as you described in the school and the parent might think it’s just anxiety and is encouraging that child in whatever way to continue, it’s it’s such a gray area because how do you know when it’s time to stop encouraging, encouraging your child and do something about it? Because not all kids are willing to talk to their parents about situations like that.

SW: Yeah, you know, it’s always a good first step to talk to kids, especially if there’s problems at school or anxiety around school. It can be helpful to to talk with the teachers or the counselor or the assistant principal or principal gets in from information directly from school. But if parents are are concerned about their child’s anxiety or depression or just general mental health and well-being, it’s always a good idea to go talk to a professional. Parents usually start with their pediatrician. Most kids have a pediatrician or primary care doctor or family doctor that they have established relationship with, and that’s a good place to start.

Editor’s note: The following section deals with self-harm and suicide. If you or a loved one is experiencing thoughts of self-harm, please call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. Olmsted County also offers many resources to residents.

VW: Sometimes, when there’s an unfortunate situation with depression, anxiety or stress or whatever, it is where a child takes, his or her, their own life. What sign should we be looking for? Because sometimes they can be very subtle. It can be surprising, like parents are friends had no idea this child was suffering like that. So what should we be looking for?

SW: The signs to look for the child is having trouble with anxiety or depression or mental health in general. One big sign is withdrawal. Withdrawing from friends, family wanting to spend most time on their own. Increased being upset and irritable, tearful, no longer being interested in doing activities that they used to, are the main signs to look for.

VW: Where your social media come into all of this?

SW: That’s a good question. And I think it’s one that we’re still grappling with and trying to figure out my understanding of kind of what the research has shown is that in general, most kids are resilient and can and can handle being on social media. But those kids who are more more vulnerable already for a variety of reasons, social media can be a pretty negative influence in their life.

VW: Any recommendations for how to handle the social media if the child is getting into trouble?

SW: Oh, I think I think parents should feel empowered from the beginning to put limits on their kids use of technology and to monitor that’s use and sitting on screens, whether it’s social media or video games or watching videos, is a fine way to relax. And it’s, you know, it’s part of our culture, increasingly in in today’s world, but it’s also can lead to or can replace being more active. It can replace face to face interactions with people, in a way that’s not healthy and doesn’t make kids feel good or feel healthy, so it’s very reasonable for parents to put limits on that. Encourage kids to go outside and and play to get together with friends directly rather than through through electronics and and put limits on it because you know screen time gets in the way of falling asleep at night. With social media, you always have to be on. You always see other people assuming, presumably, doing fun things that you’re not part of and you have to monitor your own and your own presence, and whether or not people are are liking what you’ve posted and that all that can be exhausting. So enforcing limits to that is something parents should feel that is not only something they can be doing well, something should be doing for their child’s well-being.

VW: I do have one more question, so we’re kind of talking about younger kids in a way and maybe some high school stuff. But what about college kids? I mean, college is super stressful now. I don’t remember it being that stressful. When I went to college, but they’re under a lot of pressure to to do well. And if they’re in a college, that’s. Away from. Home you can’t. Always know what’s going on. So what would you suggest parents do to make sure their college student is doing OK?

SW: So college is a stressful and exciting time. Kids are being independent, oftentimes for the for the first time, and that’s stressful and exciting, and it can be a challenge when kids go further distance from home. But parents can continue to be supportive. Having a regular check in, whether it’s a, like my parents did and continue to do to this day, a Sunday afternoon phone call and when there are concerns about mental health, most colleges and universities have counseling services that are designed to support kids.

