Investigation leads to arrest of four in Northeast Rochester shooting last week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Four suspects have been arrested after a shooting on Northern Valley Dr. NE Northeast Rochester last Thursday.

Law enforcement delivered two search warrants Wednesday at two residences on Chester Heights Dr. SE in Chester and recovered gun parts and a vehicle that was struck during the shooting.

Police arrested two suspects, 18-year-old Raul Rios from Chester, Minnesota and a 16-year-old male, were arrested Wednesday.

Two other suspects, 18-year-old Lebron Benson Giwa from Rochester and a 14-year-old male were arrested Thursday morning.

All four suspects are facing drive-by shooting, second-degree assault and reckless discharge of a firearm charges.

Rochester Police say more arrests and charges are expected as the investigation continues.

Rochester Police Department (RPD) Investigations worked alongside RPD Patrol and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office to arrest the suspects.

