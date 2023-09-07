Investigation leads to arrest of four in Northeast Rochester shooting last week

Shooting Investigation
Shooting Investigation(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Four suspects have been arrested after a shooting on Northern Valley Dr. NE Northeast Rochester last Thursday.

Law enforcement delivered two search warrants Wednesday at two residences on Chester Heights Dr. SE in Chester and recovered gun parts and a vehicle that was struck during the shooting.

Police arrested two suspects, 18-year-old Raul Rios from Chester, Minnesota and a 16-year-old male, were arrested Wednesday.

Two other suspects, 18-year-old Lebron Benson Giwa from Rochester and a 14-year-old male were arrested Thursday morning.

All four suspects are facing drive-by shooting, second-degree assault and reckless discharge of a firearm charges.

Rochester Police say more arrests and charges are expected as the investigation continues.

Rochester Police Department (RPD) Investigations worked alongside RPD Patrol and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office to arrest the suspects.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
RPD continues to see an uptick in car break-ins around the city.
More purses stolen out of cars in Rochester
Council looking at options
Rochester Police proposes ordinance to City Council on city’s homeless population
COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York on...
“We are moving towards ending COVID exceptionalism”: Health officials track recent uptick in COVID cases

Latest News

Minnesota "Driver's Licenses For All" starts October 1
Regardless of immigration status, people in Minnesota can begin applying for driver’s licenses
Steam Engine Days in Mabel, MN
Hesper-Mabel Steam Engine Days returns September 7 - 10
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
Judge sentences ‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson to 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
OCSO
Olmsted County Sheriff lifts burn ban