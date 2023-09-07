Housing market advice from the experts

By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The housing market is never easy to predict especially when interest rates are on the rise.

Real estate advisors Beth Nordaune, founder of the Enclave Team, and Josh Huglen, CEO of Huglen Real Estate Group, were guests on Midwest Access Thursday to discuss more on the topic.

If you would like to contact the Enclave Team in Rochester, Mn. you can contact them here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
RPD continues to see an uptick in car break-ins around the city.
More purses stolen out of cars in Rochester
Council looking at options
Rochester Police proposes ordinance to City Council on city’s homeless population
COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York on...
“We are moving towards ending COVID exceptionalism”: Health officials track recent uptick in COVID cases

Latest News

Online scam nearly costs Rochester man hundreds of dollars
Online scam nearly costs Rochester man hundreds of dollars
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
New permit allows for more biodiversity in Rochester
New permit allows for more biodiversity in Rochester
Steam Engine Days in Mabel, MN
Hesper-Mabel Steam Engine Days returns September 7 - 10
Hesper-Mabel Steam Engine Days