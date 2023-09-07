Gradual clearing today; Sunny and pleasant through Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The storm system that brought breezy and unsettled weather to the region on Wednesday is keeping cool cloud cover in the area today as it slowly drifts eastward toward the Great Lakes. Expect mostly cloudy skies through the morning hours with a spot or two of mist and drizzle before clearing off in the afternoon. We’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies in the afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees and light north winds.

Cloud cover will slowly give way to sunshine today with high temps in the 60s and a light north breeze. (KTTC)

Temperatures will drop off tonight under clear skies as high pressure settles into the region. Overnight lows will be in the mid and upper 40s with a light northeast breeze.

Friday will feature abundant sunshine under the area of high pressure, and afternoon readings will be in the mid-70s with just a hint of a north breeze. Overall, it will be a great example of early fall weather!

Expect mostly sunny skies with a quick warm-up during the day. High temps in the 70s are likely across the area on Friday. (KTTC)

Warmer air will build northward on Saturday ahead of a cold front approaching from th northwest. Expect sunshine with a few passing clouds in the afternoon, and high temperatures will be in the upper 70s with light south winds.

There will be a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms on Sunday with leftover showers on Monday. (KTTC)

There will be a chance of light rain showers off and on during the day Sunday with a rumble of thunder or two possible. We’ll still manage to have breaks of sunshine at times with high temperatures in the low 70s and a light easterly breeze.

We'll have sunny skies and highs in the 70s on Saturday with rain possible on Sunday. (KTTC)

High temps will be in the 60s and 70s over the next week. There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. (KTTC)

The upcoming week will be seasonably mild for the most part. After a few spotty rain showers early Monday, the clouds will clear off and the following days will be sunny and warmer. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s next week until Wednesday. Sunshine will continue to dominate the region for the end of the week with high temperatures warming from the low 70s on Thursday to the upper 70s for the following weekend.

High temps will be in the 60s and 70s for the next couple of weeks. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Thursday, September 7, 2023. We have a great spell of fall weather ahead of us over the next few days. Expect increasing sunshine today with temperatures in the upper 60s. Friday and Saturday will feature a lot of sunshine with temperatures in the 70s. There will be a chance of rain on Sunday. #kttcwx #weatherman #weatherman #minnesota ♬ Epic Inspiration - DM Production

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.