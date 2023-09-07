Five Southeast Minnesota providers to receive state grants

SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA (KTTC) – Five providers in Southeast Minnesota will be receiving grants to help expand services for aging Minnesotans and those with disabilities.

The grants are from the Minnesota Department of Human Services and will total more than $14 million across the state.

The funding comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, which was recently voted on by the Minnesota Legislature and signed by Gov. Tim Walz (DFL) to continue the grant program.

Receiving grants in Southeast Minnesota are:

Cardinal Home Services LLC, receiving $100,000 . Cardinal Home Services in Red Wing in Goodhue County and primarily focuses on providing services to the Micro Counties of Minnesota in need of housing stabilization services. Cardinal says this money will help hire additional support and help serve every referral received without staffing limitations.

Family Services Rocester, receiving $99,979 . Family Services Rochester works to build safe, vital communities that foster strong, healthy families and capable children by providing home and community-based human services. The organization says funds will be used to grow the capacity to serve older adults through volunteer recruitment and rural senior outreach efforts, as well as obtain two Caregiver Consultant licensure/certification for two staff members to allow the organization to provide new services for people with dementia and chronic problems.

La Crescent Area Healthy Community Partnership, receiving $79,463 . The organization will use the funds for its Neighbors in Action (NIA) program which will help recruit and retain to grow services to meet the needs of older and disabled adults throughout Houston County. The goal is to reach populations unaware of programs NIA provides.

Sunshine Group Living LLC, receiving $82,625 . Sunshine Group Living is located in Rochester and provides basic and support services and integrated community support services. The funds will be used to establish a financial foundation while create marketing and care plans. The organization has culturally competent employees who can serve people of African origin and speak Somali, Arabic, Swahili and English.

Wabasha County Developmental Achievement Center Inc., receiving $93,261. The organization is a day service provider in Wabasha that serves individuals in Wabasha County as well as Pepin and Buffalo Counties in Wisconsin who have intellectual and developmental disabilities. Services provided include exercise therapy, functional life training, life enrichment activities, job skill training, on-site production work and community employment support. The funds will help expand community employment opportunities by expanding skills and tools for these individuals.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services says the grants aim to help one or more of these communities:

American Indian and Indigenous people

Asian and Pacific Islanders

Black and African-born people

Latino people

People living in rural and regional centers outside the seven-county Twin Cities

Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people

“So many providers want to expand their services and we are pleased to support them,” said Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead. “These grants can be transformational, allowing them to extend their reach to more Minnesotans.”

