Drought conditions continue; Minor rainfall chances ahead

Exceptional drought in Mower and Freeborn Counties
By Nick Jansen
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With the lack of rainfall since June 1st, most of SE MN and NE IA is in an “extreme” drought.

Drought
Drought(KTTC)

All areas in bright red are in an “extreme” drought with portions of Mower and Freeborn County now in an “exceptional” drought. This is the first that the drought monitor has placed any area in SE MN or NE IA in the worst drought category. The drought monitor started in 2000.

Rainfall forecast
Rainfall forecast(KTTC)

Drought conditions will likely NOT improve any time soon. Rainfall chances continue to be scarce across the upper Midwest. Our best chance of rain will be on Sunday with a few spotty showers. Our rainfall amounts are not expected to exceed a quarter of an inch.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
RPD continues to see an uptick in car break-ins around the city.
More purses stolen out of cars in Rochester
Council looking at options
Rochester Police proposes ordinance to City Council on city’s homeless population
COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York on...
“We are moving towards ending COVID exceptionalism”: Health officials track recent uptick in COVID cases

Latest News

The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at...
Gradual clearing today; Sunny and pleasant through Saturday
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at...
Ted's Thursday Noon Weather
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Clearing skies today; Sunny and mild weather is ahead this week
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Thursday Morning Weather