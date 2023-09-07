Drought conditions continue; Minor rainfall chances ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With the lack of rainfall since June 1st, most of SE MN and NE IA is in an “extreme” drought.

Drought (KTTC)

All areas in bright red are in an “extreme” drought with portions of Mower and Freeborn County now in an “exceptional” drought. This is the first that the drought monitor has placed any area in SE MN or NE IA in the worst drought category. The drought monitor started in 2000.

Rainfall forecast (KTTC)

Drought conditions will likely NOT improve any time soon. Rainfall chances continue to be scarce across the upper Midwest. Our best chance of rain will be on Sunday with a few spotty showers. Our rainfall amounts are not expected to exceed a quarter of an inch.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Nick

